Why Russia’s Unilaterally decided to hand over 6000 bodies of Ukrainian troops

Why Russia’s UNILATERALLY decided to hand over 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian troops:

‘For reasons of HUMANITY…. so their families could bury them in a Christian manner’ — Medinsky

Adding below from earlier today about exchanges, and Russian Key Terms today. The talks lasted only 1 hour, 20 minutes. Also if you missed, I posted a few other videos about it. Cynthia

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on the largest-scale exchange of "all for all" - seriously wounded and military personnel under 25 years of age, no less than a thousand people on each side, Medinsky said.

Russia also proposed a two- to three-day ceasefire on certain sections of the front to allow the bodies of the dead to be collected.

Russia is advancing, so there are more casualties among Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield

We have resolved several practical issues, we are unilaterally transferring 6,000 frozen bodies of Ukrainian officers, Medinsky said.

“I don’t know if there are bodies of our officers on their side, if there are we will accept them,” he clarified.

Adding more about earlier peace talks earlier today:

Key Terms of Russia’s Settlement Memorandum Presented at Istanbul Talks

Russia has outlined its comprehensive roadmap for a ceasefire and political resolution in Ukraine, as detailed in the memorandum handed to the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul. The document includes concrete conditions designed to end hostilities and establish lasting stability.

➡️Ceasefire Conditions and Military Withdrawal

- Full Withdrawal of Ukrainian Forces: The first and primary condition for a ceasefire is the complete withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions — all of which Moscow considers part of the Russian Federation.

- Strict 30-Day Timeline: Ukraine must fully remove its troops from Russian territory, including Donbass and the wider Novorossiya region, within 30 days of ceasefire implementation.

- Military Movement Restrictions: During the ceasefire, Ukraine would be prohibited from any military redeployments, except for pullbacks to agreed positions.

➡️Recognition of New Realities on the Ground

- International Recognition of Territorial Changes: Russia demands global legal recognition of Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya as integral parts of Russia.

- Neutral Status for Ukraine: A formal declaration of neutrality is required, effectively barring Ukraine from future military alliances or foreign troop presence.

- Ban on Nuclear Weapons: Ukraine would be prohibited from accepting or hosting nuclear weapons, either directly or via foreign actors.

➡️Political Resolution and Domestic Reforms

- National Elections in Ukraine: The Russian proposal includes a transition to democratic elections, with presidential and parliamentary votes to occur no later than 100 days after martial law is lifted.

- Peace Treaty to Follow Elections: A legally binding peace treaty would be signed following the elections to formalize the resolution.

- UN-Backed Enforcement: The treaty must be endorsed by a legally binding UN Security Council resolution, giving it international legal weight.

➡️Humanitarian and Legal Provisions

- Release of Detainees: Ukraine must grant amnesty to political prisoners and release all detained civilians and soldiers from both sides.

- Protection of Russian-Speaking Populations: Russia insists on full guarantees of rights and freedoms for Russian-speaking citizens, particularly in southern and eastern Ukraine.

- Mutual Claims Abandoned: Both Russia and Ukraine would renounce claims for war-related damages, ensuring no legal pursuit of reparations.

➡️Sanctions and Foreign Involvement

- Sanctions Must Be Lifted: Ukraine would be required to cancel all current sanctions against Russia and commit to not introducing new ones.

- End of Western Military Support: The ceasefire hinges on a total halt to all Western arms deliveries and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.





@RT and @DDGeopolitics



