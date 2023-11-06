Elite British boarding school appoints AI bot as head teacher

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cottesmore School announced an AI bot would be the institution's "principal headteacher." The tool has helped faculty reduce time spent on administrative tasks, the headmaster said.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html