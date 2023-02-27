© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p29urdv8048
2/26/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP’s Second Plenary Session is literally "Xi's Second Plenary Session", with its purpose being to further reinforce Xi Jinping’s autocracy.
#CCP2ndPlenarySession #XiJinping #autocracy
2/26/2023 文贵直播：中共的二中全会就是“习二全会”，其目的是为了进一步强化习近平的个人独裁
#二中全会 #习近平 #独裁