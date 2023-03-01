BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
High Treason As WHO Subjugates The USA - Bowne Report
SAVING AMERICA
SAVING AMERICA
17 followers
1
4 views • 03/01/2023

The Eugenics isn't finished. The elites managed to eliminate a fraction of the populace they must destroy through the virus and the vaccines. Surpassing the genocide of Nazi Germany. However, The common goal must reduce humans from 7 billion to a manageable slave populace of 500 million.

And so, even though the Pandemic has been largely exposed as a manufactured event.

The elitists push forward. Hedging their bets on more genocide as their silent kill strategy stumbles through its engineered propaganda.

How long before those who know someone who has died suddenly or those injured by the vaccines strike back once the war on humanity is completely 100% out in the open? Because it is.

healthcurrent eventspolitics
