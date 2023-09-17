BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Senator Doug Mastriano - Medical Freedom Panel Discussion - June 9, 2023 - FULL
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 09/17/2023

MIRRORED from https://senatormastriano.com/medicalfreedompanel2023/

Time: Friday, June 9th from 9 – 11AM

Location: Capitol (East Wing Room – 8E-A)

Legislators

Senator Doug Mastriano (Host)

Expert Panelists

Dr. Peter McCullough – is one of the most published cardiologists ever in America, with over 1,000 publications and 660 citations in the National Library of Medicine.  He has testified before the U.S. Senate and before legislatures throughout the U.S. Dr. McCullough has dozens of peer-review publications specific to COVID and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Thomas Renz, Esq – a law graduate from Case Western University and has been counsel for many federal lawsuits challenging COVID19 lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine requirements.

Steve Kirsch – is a philanthropist and former Silicon Valley high tech executive.  Mr. Kirsch has also testified before the U.S. Senate and the PA Senate about COVID vaccine safety and efficacy.

Graham Hetrick – is a nationally certified as a medicolegal death investigator by the American College of Forensic Examiners Institute and member of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and the American College of Forensic Examiners.  Mr. Graham has been Coroner of Dauphin County since January 1990.

Keywords
dr peter mcculloughsteve kirschsenator doug mastrianomedical freedom panelthomaz renzgraham hetrick
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy