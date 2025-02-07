Lefties Spend Your $ To Destroy Your Country

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Have So Many Messes To Clean Up
* The left cannot exist without ‘demographic destiny’ and open borders.
* Everything the corrupt progressive Dems do is intended to destroy the U.S.
* This is intentional — not accidental.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | Episode 2418 (7 February 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6i1ffg-doge-uncovers-more-corruption-than-we-ever-thought-possible-ep.-2418-020720.html