Canada Caught Harvesting the Blood and Organs of Babies For Elite VIPs
670 views • 10/26/2023

The Trudeau regime is expanding the nation’s “assisted suicide” laws to include babies, allowing doctors to euthanize young children for profit.

Canada’s diabolical Medical Assistance in Dying program, known as MAiD (pronounced “MADE”), was sold to the people as a humane way to end the lives of elderly people with no quality of life who no longer wish to be a burden.

But in reality, MAiD is a eugenics death cult designed to depopulate society of citizens who are more useful to the government dead than alive.

Klaus Schwab wasn’t joking when he said he had completely penetrated the Canadian government and the people of Canada were now under his control.

- MYPILLOW: Visit https://www.mypillow.com/tpv to get massive discounts on all MyPillow products.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

canadatrudeaudepopulationukraineadrenochromeorgan harvestingmaidmedical assistance in dying programeuthanizia
