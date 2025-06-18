Video Description:

Putin, speaking to reporters, stated that Russia has presented options to Iran, Israel, and the U.S., emphasizing that "it is possible to ensure Iran’s interests in the field of peaceful nuclear energy while simultaneously addressing Israel’s security concerns."

More from Putin today:

Putin's main statements at a meeting with the heads of global news agencies:

🔸 The Russian president is ready to meet with Zelensky at the final stage of the settlement, but there is a question of who will sign the documents on behalf of Kiev, given the illegitimacy of the regime.

🔸 The Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams are in contact. Medinsky spoke with his counterpart from Kiev today, and the next round of talks is being discussed for after June 22.

🔸 Trump is right when he says that under his leadership, the conflict in Ukraine might not have happened.

🔸 Trump is a businessman, and this is a big plus: he “calculates everything,” and this also applies to steps regarding Russia.

🔸 On the possibility of Germany mediating in the Ukrainian settlement: the mediator must be neutral.

🔸 The Russian military has a strategic advantage in all directions in the special military operation.

🔸 Russia wants to end the conflict in Ukraine as quickly as possible, preferably peacefully.

🔸 A solution that will serve the interests of both Iran and Israel can be found.

🔸 Moscow sees that Iran is consolidating around the country's political leadership.

🔸 Iran's underground factories remain intact;

🔸 Russia is self-sufficient in terms of ensuring its security; NATO's rearmament is not a threat.

🔸 Statements about Russia's plans to attack NATO are lies and nonsense.



