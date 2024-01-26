Create New Account
Royce White is running for US Senate in Minnesota against Amy Klobuchar. 🤜🏼👊🏼
Published a month ago

Royce White

I'm running for United States Senate in Minnesota against Amy Klobuchar. Today we officially launch the 2024 campaign. You can now make donations at the website. We are fighting against both sides of the Uniparty and the momentum of tyranny worldwide. Let's save the Republic! #Godspeed


@Highway_30

https://x.com/Highway_30/status/1737508749445636239?s=20

minnesotarunning for senateroyce white

