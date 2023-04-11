© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An observing alien species would ask itself, "Why is humanity destroying ALL of their food sources?" In this special Ice Age Farmer broadcast, Christian has a candid conversation about the overwhelming number of attacks on our food supply. With crops unplanted and with more food facilities burning down, the media runs stories about "food fire conspiracy theories." And it's not just chickens -- the state is also killing deer and fish in the name of stopping diseases. Start growing food now.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/05/04/food-supply-shutdown-deer-fish-pigs-euthanized-crops-not-planted/
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmerTHANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guildedThe Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally)
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestrightBUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleafEMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.comBEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com
10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
LINKS:
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOH9RkTKLOY