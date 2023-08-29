BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | Push to Remove Trump’s Name From 2024 Ballot Using 14th Amendment
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
76 views • 08/29/2023

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Push to Remove Trump’s Name From 2024 Ballot Using 14th Amendment

WATCH 👉 https://ept.ms/RemovingTrump

A law firm recently filed a lawsuit arguing that former President Donald Trump can be disqualified from the elections. And while this is new, it pulls from an agenda that the establishment has been proposing since 2021.


The basis is Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868 just after the Civil War. It says a person can be banned from election or appointment to any level of government office if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [United States], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”


The establishment has been arguing this could apply to President Trump’s actions to challenge the 2020 election, and for his alleged role in Jan. 6.


Meanwhile, Evergrande Group, one of the largest Chinese real estate companies, just filed for bankruptcy. This is being taken as a sign of deeper problems now hitting the Chinese economy. It appears now that the United States is trying to detach its economy from China. Here to speak with us about this is Antonio Graceffo, Epoch Times contributor and author of "Beyond the Belt and Road: China’s Global Economic Expansion."

trump2024 electionepoch tvjosh philippcross roads
