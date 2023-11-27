Two Great Lights-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-NOV 26 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There Are Two Lights We Encounter; the Light of Salvation and the Light of Fellowship. The Light Brings Us To God; but If We Justify the Life We Are Living We Are Walking in Darkness. Job Came Out of His Trials On the Better End and When We Go Through a Storm the Lord Teaches Us Lessons Along the Way.