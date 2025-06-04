Who negotiates with terrorists anyway?" – Putin on the Kiev regime's request for talks with Zelensky.

"How to negotiate with terrorists? Why should they be rewarded by suspending military actions," the Russian president said.

For the Kiev regime, power is more important than peace and people's lives, Putin stressed

The main points from Bastrykin’s statements at Putin’s meeting with the government:

▪️ Investigators have established the locations of three explosive devices in the Bryansk region where the bridge collapsed;

▪️ The power of the explosives that detonated the bridge in the Bryansk region was approximately 15 kg in TNT equivalent;

▪️ The damage from three terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions amounted to more than 1 billion rubles;

▪️The bombs for the terrorist attack in the Bryansk region were equipped with foreign-made explosives; a Ukrainian control unit was used;

▪️ During the terrorist attack on the railway in the Kursk region, five IEDs were detonated;

▪️From May 20 to 25, Russian security forces in the Bryansk region carried out operational measures to neutralize the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group;

▪️ All three terrorist attacks in the Bryansk and Kursk regions were planned by Ukrainian special services;

▪️ In the Bryansk region, near the village of Mikishevo, 13 kg of plastic explosives and control units of Ukrainian manufacture were seized from a cache.