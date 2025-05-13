LANCO’s Tim Aven - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 568

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Tim Aven, guitarist of the country band, LANCO, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the "We're Gonna Make It Tour." LANCO is currently supporting their newest album, We're Gonna Make It.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

PRS CE 24 Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gOrAXA

PRS DGT Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/o4GX6O

PRS Hollowbody II Piezo Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/BnGzdy

PRS HDRX 20 - 20-watt Tube Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zx0emr

Suhr 1 x 12-inch 60-watt Speaker Cabinet - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09nxKR

Wampler Tumnus Transparent Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EExzd2

Wampler Belle Transparent Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXAR6A

Nobels ODR-1 Natural Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6yxPMq

Line 6 HX Stomp XL Guitar Multi-effects Floor Processor - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2agQ07

Dunlop DVP4 Volume (X) Mini Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4GLrnn

LR Baggs Venue DI Acoustic Guitar Preamp / DI / EQ / Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7aDG0g

Rock Slide Brass Slide - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mOaXyM

Dunlop Tortex Flow Picks (.73 mm) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LK5xdM

Fulltone Full-Drive 2 V2 Overdrive Pedal with Boost - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qz0E6Y

JHS Pulp 'N' Peel V4 Compressor Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLm261

Radial ProRMP 1-channel Passive Re-amping Device - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Dyqbd2

Elixir 10-gauge Guitar Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjGNdo





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 28, 2025

Location - Joe's Live in Rosemont, IL





KEEP UP WITH LANCO:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/lancomusic

Instagram - https://instagram.com/lancomusic

Twitter - https://twitter.com/lancomusic





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:28 Guitars

10:49 Pedalboard

18:06 Amp & Cabinet





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!



