X22 REPORT Ep. 3049a - D’s/[CB] Debt Ceiling Plan Backfiring, Patriots Maintain Control, Optics

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3049a - April 19, 2023

D’s/[CB] Debt Ceiling Plan Backfiring, Patriots Maintain Control, Optics

The climate agenda being pushed by the [CB] establishment, this has already failed. Watch CA and Germany. LaGarde now pushing the idea inflation target will be higher than 2%. The D's/[CB] are trying to trap the R's and Trump by bringing down the market if the debt ceiling is not increased. The people see through this and are not agreeing with Biden.



