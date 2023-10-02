Organic, Grass Fed, Pastured - What’s the Difference?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What does organic mean? Is it the highest standard?
Is it for produce only? How about for meat? There's free-range, wild, vegetarian diet, and more. Wonder what should you look for when selecting eggs, fish and meat?
Thank you for watching. Find more at https://nutritionbyeric.com
Say hi on the many social media and other platforms:
Instagram ► https://instagram.com/nutritionbyeric
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/nutritionbyeric
Facebook ► https://facebook.com/nutritionbyeric
Website ► https://nutritionbyeric.com
Telegram ► https://t.me/nutritionyeric
Minds ► https://www.minds.com/nutritionbyeric