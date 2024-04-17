© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch Matt Lee push StateSpox on why it’s taking so long to make a determination on Israel’s bombing of Iran’s consulate.
Lee: You were pretty quick to condemn the invasion of the Mexican embassy
Miller: That was clear
Lee: No one died in that
Miller: That’s not the question
US is run by complete clowns these days. All of this rules based order shit is such nonsense, and the whole world clearly see the US has become an Empire of Lies. 🤡🤡
Source @Slavyangrad
