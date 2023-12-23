RNC Christmas Special Report 2023

RealNewsChannel





With a tough Year about to be behind us and the Christmas Season upon us, I though I put together a compilation o Positive and uplifting News Stories to remind everyone there is still Good in the world, The Christmas Spirit is still alive and Gods still Running things and things will get better.





Source Links;

https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6583c85ed73929b3eee85c7a

https://www.realnewschannel.com/

https://www.kcci.com/article/des-moines-firefighter-adopts-dog-he-rescued-in-apartment-fire/37981095#

https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Living/teachers-viral-tiktok-helps-fulfill-christmas-wishes-900/story?id=105774141

https://www.couleehumane.com/

https://www.khou.com/article/life/adopt-a-senior-houston/285-efba4141-8363-4364-b1c1-6b6ee3aa6bcf

https://www.waow.com/map-holiday-light-finder/html_2914ff5a-6686-11ed-9d74-a300f0330f57.html





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/





Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/





GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/





SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/





Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.