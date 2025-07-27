A Picture of Ancient Egypt explains almost ALL the WARS By TPQ

Look in my video's people possessed by evil unseen spirits, some have a pact with them , some are ignorantly tormented by them, and some are... and some are..

Qur'an chapter 13 verse 27 "Verily, Allah sends astray whom He wills and guides unto Himself those who turn to Him in repentance." Quran chapter 25 verse 70 and he will change your sins into good deeds afterwards.

A mere picture from Ancient Egypt explains how and why wars are being done, how evil spirits are involved and afcourse with the Qur'an backing my story of the truth.