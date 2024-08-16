Dave Smith: Tim Walz, Trump vs. Rogan, and Who Is Really Running the Country?





Tucker Carlson





An attempted assassination, followed by a coup. It makes you wonder what’s next. Dave Smith has some ideas.





Chapters:

0:00 Everything That’s Happened Since Dave Smith’s Last Appearance

1:03 Dave Smith’s 2024 Predictions

8:37 Who Is the President Right Now?

12:43 The Greatest Scandal in American History

20:28 The Deep State Coming Out of the Shadows

33:34 The Trump Assassination Attempt

44:18 Tim Walz’s War on Nicotine and Testosterone

54:42 Jeffrey Epstein

1:09:42 What Should Trump Be Running On?

1:33:41 Joe Rogan, Donald Trump, and Bobby Kennedy

1:56:46 Foreign Wars and NATO

1:59:45 How Does Dave Feel About the Future?





https://youtu.be/YcMYwTVTS5I?si=DRrCC5mwbEAd-SE-



