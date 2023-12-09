BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mikhaila Peterson (Carnivore Diet) - TEDx Wouldn't Post This
This is about Mikhaila Peterson's background of overcoming autoimmune and mood disorders with diet and lifestyle, subsequently becoming medication and symptom-free, with the censorship from the mainstream media, anti-meat consumption groups (carbon footprint agenda), pharmaceutical intrests, etc.


Mikhaila started her career as a fitness blogger and diet expert when she witnessed a drastic improvement in her health. She started following a carnivous diet that included beef, salt and water. This change in her diet helped her overcome all her problems, and she decided to share it with more people who were loooking for a change in their diet and improve their health.


Mikhaila founded, The Lion Diet Inc. This diet eliminates all the dietary variables and helps in sustaining the body's nutritional needs.


https://mikhailapeterson.com/

