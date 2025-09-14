© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian paratroopers training during joint exercises with Belarus "Zapad-2025".
Adding there was another video: In central Grodno, Belarus, the newest Russian BTR-22 armored personnel carrier was seen bearing a fresh tactical marking as Russia and Belarus carry out their joint “Zapad-2025” military exercises.
Adding, this text from yesterday with a video:
Telegram channels are publishing videos of Iskander-M missile systems positioned on a road.
Public pages say this is happening in the Kaliningrad region near the border with Poland, as part of the ongoing Russian and Belarusian armies' "Zapad" exercises.
Adding claims:
A Russian drone violated Romanian airspace, the country's Ministry of Defense confirms.
According to their data, it was detected on September 13 near the border with Ukraine. Two F-16 fighters from the Fetești airbase were scrambled to escort it in the air.
The drone was moving about 20 kilometers southwest of the settlement of Kiliya-Veke and soon disappeared from radar. The agency emphasized that it did not cross residential areas and did not pose a direct threat to the population.
Experts are preparing to search for debris.