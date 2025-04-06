BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ted Wilson & AdventHealth. Babylon's Right Arm Pharmakeia Is No Cure. Health Issues & Side Effects
90 views • 5 months ago

David Banks named president/CEO for AdventHealth. Banks' journey with AdventHealth began more than three decades ago. The AdventHealth Board of Directors has appointed David Banks as the organization’s new president/CEO, effective immediately.


Banks will assume leadership responsibilities for the faith-based health care system, which includes 55 hospital campuses, more than 2,000 care sites and 100,000 team members. He replaces Terry Shaw who announced his retirement in December.


"It is an incredible honor to be asked to lead AdventHealth. Our culture supports and develops one another, and I wouldn’t be here without the support of many along the way, including the visionary leadership of Terry Shaw," Banks said. "To help those we serve feel whole is a calling. As we continue our journey to become the preeminent, faith-based, consumer-focused clinical care company we envision, it's a privilege to answer the call, and I look forward to what we will accomplish together."


Banks' journey with AdventHealth began more than three decades ago. Most recently, he served as group CEO for the Primary Health Division and the Multi-State Division of AdventHealth, overseeing 22 campuses across eight states and three regional partnerships. Banks was instrumental in the visionary architecture and leadership of AdventHealth's Primary Health Division, designed to provide longitudinal, whole-person primary care across the full clinical and age continuum. Additionally, for the past eight years, Banks has served as AdventHealth's chief strategy officer, where he has provided executive oversight of the development and ongoing execution of Vision 2030, the organization’s strategic 10-year business plan. His deep operational expertise is rooted in earlier roles as an administrator for several facilities in the Central Florida Division.


"David's unwavering dedication to and passion for AdventHealth's mission will provide strength and stability for the continued growth and prosperity of AdventHealth," said AdventHealth Board Chair Gary Thurber. "AdventHealth is blessed with a deep pool of talented leaders due to its deliberate succession planning and leadership development. David's proven ability to drive innovation, transformation and operational excellence will serve AdventHealth well at this pivotal time."


AdventHealth to rename, directly manage five Colorado hospitals and related care sites. AdventHealth is renaming Avista Adventist Hospital, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital, as it assumes direct management of these owned facilities that have for many years been managed through a partnership with CommonSpirit Health called Centura Health.


The AdventHealth hospitals will now be rebranded AdventHealth Avista, AdventHealth Castle Rock, AdventHealth Littleton, AdventHealth Parker and AdventHealth Porter. In addition, the related care sites and physician practices will also be renamed to reflect AdventHealth’s national brand and the brand promise it is known for, to help people feel whole.


Health System’s Name Change Reinforces Wholistic Adventist Health Message. New brand will have no impact on Church’s name. United States-based Adventist Health System (AHS) recently announced the organization will change its name to AdventHealth as of January 2019, a transition AHS leaders say connects the health care system closer to the Seventh-day Adventist Church.


“The decision to identify our dynamic health system as AdventHealth emerged from a multi-year process of prayer, market research, and mission-focused thinking,” says Adventist Health System CEO Terry Shaw. “We’re committed to working even more closely with the world church to unite the healing, teaching and outreach missions for which God raised up this movement. Our new name underscores our vital connection with the Seventh-day Adventist Church in purpose, service, and identity.”


