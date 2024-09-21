Welcome to Domirood Gamers





Episode 11 The Callisto Protocol | Jacob Lee And Walkthrough of The Callisto Protocol





**The Callisto Protocol** is a survival horror game set in the year 2320, developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton. Players take on the role of **Jacob Lee**, a prisoner in the **Black Iron Prison** on **Jupiter's moon Callisto**, who must fight to survive against terrifying creatures, known as **Biophage**, after a mysterious outbreak.





The game combines intense close-quarters combat, with strategic use of weapons like the **GRP (Gravity Restraint Projector)**, which allows players to manipulate the environment and enemies. The atmosphere is chilling, inspired by the iconic **Dead Space** series, with claustrophobic environments, limited resources, and grotesque enemy designs.





- **Survival Horror**

- **Biophage**

- **Black Iron Prison**

- **Jacob Lee**

- **GRP (Gravity Restraint Projector)**

- **Dead Space Influence**

- **Jupiter’s Moon Callisto**

- **Terrifying Atmosphere**

- **Close-Quarters Combat**

- **Striking Distance Studios**





This blend of horror and action, paired with its next-gen visuals, has made The Callisto Protocol a popular choice among fans of the genre.

















