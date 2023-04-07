◽️ The blow was delivered deliberately on Donetsk civilians. The Nazis saw where they struck and used HIMARS for this. Nine people were killed and seven were injured.

⚡️ SITREP

◻️ The Kiev regime deliberately kills its own servicemen by artillery fire to prevent any attempt of abandoning the occupied positions and retreating under the onslaught of the Russian troops.

◻️ In Kupyansk direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Dvurechnaya, Peschanoye, and Masyutovka (Kharkov region). In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Novoselovskoye, Artemovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region).

💥 More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and a U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station have been destroyed during the day.

💥 Moreover, today at about 8.30 a.m., the units of the State Border Guard of the Western Military District, together with a border guard unit of the Border Guard Department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in Bryansk region, have prevented an attempt of a sabotage and reconnaissance group of over 15 militants to intrude into the Russian Federation territory near Sluchayevsk (Bryansk region).

💥Artillery fire of the Western Military district defeated the enemy. The sabotage group was scattered and forced to retreat back to the Ukrainian territory suffering losses. Russian personnel suffered no losses.

◻️In Krasny Liman direction, Russian artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chervonaya Dibrova and Chernopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥Up to 80 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, one Nona self-propelled system, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers were neutralized.

◻️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, Operationaal-Tactical aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems have annihilated over 140 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun, and Gvozdika and Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, one D-20 howitzer, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battary radar station during the day. An artillery ordnance depot of the 107th Rocket Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been obliterated near Sergeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), and Marfopol and Zagornoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥In addition, Russian military foiled an enemy assault group's attempt to counterattack in the direction of Vodyanoye and Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥As many as 35 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been neutralised in these directions during the day.

◻️In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 92 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 128 areas during the day.

💥A command post of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was eliminated close to Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Russian air defense forces have intercepted 11 HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day. Moreover, 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been downed close to Tavolzhanka (Kharkov region), Kremennaya and Kovalyovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Nikolskoye, Novoselovka, and Peski (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry