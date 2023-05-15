Mirage Men (2013 Documentary)



Take a dive into the inception of the UFO narrative, looking at what the beloved US military thinks of patriotic citizens, as well as what happens when ACTUAL classified information/projects gets discovered, how a disinformation operation actually works, and what it looks like to control both sides of the narrative.



Patriots are unknowingly acting as disinformation machines for the military 😬😃







SOURCE: The Truth Above All