BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode 41: Romeike Family News & A Mid-Session Summary
Family Protection Ministries
Family Protection Ministries
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 10/24/2023

 This week on the Frontline, Nathan gives an update on the Romeike family's legal situation as they have sought to retain their rights to homeschool their children here in the United States. Nathan then discusses AB 249 and AB 1057, two of FPM's critical bills, in more detail now that the first year of the session has ended. Finally, Nathan gives an overarching summary of the state of homeschool freedoms and parental rights in California after this incredibly busy year. Please continue to pray for FPM and our work in and out of the Legislature as we work to defend homeschool freedoms here in California. Please consider donating to FPM to support our work. Your support makes this ministry possible! Follow these helpful links to learn more about the topics Nathan discussed in this episode: HSLDA Article on Romeike Family: https://hslda.org/romeike-update FPM's Bill Tracker: https://fpmca.org/billtracker/ AB 1057 Summary: https://fpmca.org/ab1057/ FPM's Donate Page: https://fpmca.org/donate

Keywords
freedomfamilyhomeschoolromeike
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy