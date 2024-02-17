© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck | Did Fani Willis Admit TOO MUCH In Her Misconduct Testimony?
District Attorney Fani Willis testified in defense of herself on Thursday in a misconduct hearing … and it probably wasn’t a good decision.
Willis took the stand to push back against an attempt to disqualify her from heading Georgia’s election interference case against former president Donald Trump. But she may have revealed TOO MUCH about her alleged affair and her practice of keeping large sums of cash at home. Glenn and Stu review the “incredible” testimony.
