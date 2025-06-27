BrightLearn - Successful Berry Growing: How to Plant, Prune, Pick and Preserve Bush and Vine Fruits by Gene Logsdon

In "Successful Berry Growing: How to Plant, Prune, Pick and Preserve Bush and Vine Fruits," Gene Logsdon highlights the multifaceted benefits of growing berries—combining beauty, superior flavor, and economic rewards. Blueberry bushes and strawberry plants double as ornamental additions to gardens, while homegrown berries surpass store-bought varieties in taste, such as sun-ripened strawberries or rare yellow raspberries. Logsdon emphasizes the financial advantages, citing how minimal investment in plants yields significant savings (e.g., $14 strawberry plants producing $75 worth of fruit) or profit (e.g., $2,500 annually from a small roadside stand). Berries thrive under organic methods, requiring no pesticides, while mulching is key—enhancing soil health, moisture retention, and weed suppression, with options like sawdust for blueberries or straw for strawberries. By adopting sustainable practices like year-round mulching, gardeners reduce irrigation and fertilizer needs. Logsdon’s book serves as both a practical guide and an inspiration, showcasing berries as a gateway to self-sufficiency, organic gardening, and flavorful abundance—urging readers to embrace the "berry revolution."





Find a copy of this amazing book here.