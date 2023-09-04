Family Rallies Around Son After He Receives an Alarming Medical Diagnosis - Nicole Saphier

Physician and Fox News Contributor Nicole Saphier’s nine-year-old son, Hudson, received a scary diagnosis last year that changed his life forever. After having a small tumor removed from his back, doctors discovered it was a schwannoma and postulated that these benign tumors could reappear throughout Hudson’s body as he continued to grow. These tumors are tricky because the only treatment is to remove them, which means the nerve is destroyed in removal. This could cause lifelong physical consequences. Nicole shares how she and her son wrote a children’s book centered on family togetherness and speaks to the importance of having a family that rallies around you during difficult trials.







TAKEAWAYS





Your immediate family is the most important support group when you’re going through something difficult





Parents should not be hard on themselves when their kids are suffering or show they are worried in front of their children





Take care of yourself - you need to be in top condition so that you can take care of your kids





Get That’s What Family’s For, Nicole and Hudson’s children’s book, centered on the strength of pulling together as a family unit







