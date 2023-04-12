© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/dr-ladapo-the-cdc-their-house-is-crumbling/
In March 2022, Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, faced
significant criticism for advising against the COVID-19 vaccine for
children under 17, citing reported risks outweighing the benefits. Now,
W.H.O. has rolled back its own recommendation on the vaccine for healthy
children and teenagers. Dr. Ladapo joins Del for a nice ‘I told you
so’.