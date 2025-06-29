BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Iceberg Effect (How Our Minds Are Being Shaped)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
557 views • 2 months ago

https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


https://civilizationcycle.com/




🍅 Free Sustainability Course from The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com


🤵 Learn How To Trade The Markets The Same Way I Did: 📈 ➡️ http://www.tradewith2030.com/


Bob Kudla from Trade Genius talks about the Iceberg Effect, meaning what you see in the world and the markets is not what is really happening. The illusion of news feeds to send the masses one way while those in the money world do the opposite.


Keywords
david dubynebitcoin priceadapt 2030oil pricemarket collapsebob kudlafourth turningtrade geniuseconomy foodcivilization cyclefood energywhats happening right nowwar cyclebitcoin price 2025will there be a stockmarket crash in 2025will bitcoin reach new highs 2025market crash 2025when will the markets topoil prices 2025middle east events 2025why did oil prices fall during middle east warwhat will the rest of 2025 be like
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy