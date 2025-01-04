BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LUKE DUKE EPIC FAIL 🏎 BY COP
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
111 views • 5 months ago

Two women were arrested after a police officer suffered a brutal head injury while trying to stop one of the women from fleeing the scene.


The police officer was sent to the hospital for a head injury and remains in serious condition.


28-year-old Jamaysha Butler could be seen trying to flee the scene when the Beaumont, Texas officer tried stopping her.


Police were initially called to the location due to an early morning disturbance involving a group of people.


The officer fell off the side of the car and banged his head on the pavement.


When the officer handcuffed 22-year-old Melissa Bell, Butler, who was also going to be arrested, bolted for the car.


The officer tried stopping her but sadly fell from the car.


Butler was charged with intoxication, assault, and evading detention.


Bell is facing charges including public intoxication, resisting arrest, interference with public duties, and assault on a peace officer.


The officer is in stable but serious condition.


Source: https://vidmax.com/video/230865-drunk-woman-tries-to-flee-arrest-takes-off-in-car-with-cop-on-top-cop-smashes-his-head-and-gets-knocked-out


Looks suspiciously like what was written to the bottom of that meme:


https://imgflip.com/i/9fmwa1

lawlessnessepic failmulti pronged attackluke dukefleeing arrest
