INCOMPREHENSIBLE TORTURE - ORGAN HARVESTING DISGUISED AS COMPASSION (COMPILATION) (SHARE)

May 29, 2024





CANADA'S EXTRA-JUDICIAL KILLING FOR PROFIT AND PEASANT EXPENSE CONTROL

Links by video in compilation

Video 1 -

Liberal euthanasia laws make Canada the world leader in organs harvested from assisted-suicide victims

https://tinyurl.com/mvm393rt

Graph source - DAILY MAIL U.K. - https://tinyurl.com/23v66535

Video 2 -

Daily Mail Back-Story - https://tinyurl.com/4ajxv6mb

Satanic Suicide Commercial (Eye of Horus) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gI6gTFIMyk

BC Transplant Organ Harvesting Ghouls Webinar - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQcfychrmIM

Video 3 -

U.S. organ waiting list - https://tinyurl.com/42k2etj4

FULL VIDEO - DR BYRNE (PolicePaparazzi Channel)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VX7f4tEnwkhg/

Dr. Paul A. Byrne is a Board Certified Neonatologist and Pediatrician. He is the Founder of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center in St. Louis, MO. He is Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at University of Toledo, College of Medicine. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He is author and producer of the film “Continuum of Life” and author of the books “Life, Life Support and Death,” “Beyond Brain Death,” and “Is ‘Brain Death’ True Death?”

Video 4 - Melbourne Doctor: Most Donors Still Alive when Organs are Removed - https://tinyurl.com/38y4f3uw

DAILY MAIL - ARTICLES BY JAMES REINL

BC - https://tinyurl.com/mvamcfw9

QUEBEC - https://tinyurl.com/bddhdbns

Globe and Mail - Canadian Blood Services Sells Out https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-canadian-blood-services-private-company-plasma/

SEATTLE CHILDREN'S - Dr Truog

Ethical Issues in Organ Donation After Cardiac Death (Full Presentation) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVIR54vAFAU

DYING WITH DIGNITY IN CANADA - THIS IS HORRIFIC (SMOKE&MIRRORS) https://www.bitchute.com/video/DO1QBiiE6XkW/

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/8macDThQl9zA/