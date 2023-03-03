BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stew Peters Full Show: Obamas SHADOW GOVERNMENT EXPOSED
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
219 views • 03/03/2023

Obama’s SHADOW GOVERNMENT EXPOSED, Canadian Child KILLERS Legalize DEATH CULT Suicide! Who is really controlling and backing the fake Biden administration?
Natly Denise joins Stew to reveal a secret Obama administration NGO.
National Security Action is a 501(c)(4) NGO that used to employ former Obama administration officials.
Evil Canadian “experts” claim children should be allowed to commit suicide!
Dr. William Makis is here to report on a Canadian committee’s new Euthanasia
recommendations.
The vaccinated are immunocompromised and suffering from POTS syndrome!
Dr. Ana Mihalcea is here to talk about patients developing POTS syndrome after being vaxxed.
The effect of POTS syndrome can be completely debilitating.

Keywords
trumpobamarussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationukrainefaucimodernapfizerklaus schwab
