BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Western Alienation - Politics Explained with Aaron Gunn
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 09/05/2023

In recent years, independent media and journalists have soared in popularity.  Aaron Gunn has emerged as one of Canada’s most influential in this context.  


Gunn’s online series, Politics Explained, has been serving Canadians by producing documentaries. The series covers vital issues such as rising crime rates in Canada, the decriminalization of drugs, freedom of speech in Canadian universities, Canada's inflation crisis, Western alienation, and the challenges in Canada's healthcare system.  


His films have been viewed over 6 million times on YouTube alone.


This show features clips from Gunn’s “Fractured Nation, The Pillage of Western Canada” by permission.  


If you live in Western Canada, it will be no surprise to you that as many as 1/3rd of Albertans believe the province would be better off if it separated from the rest of Canada.  If you live in Eastern Canada, this may come as a surprise, but the disillusionment in Western Canada is real.  It stems from a painful history with Ottawa — a history that most Canadians outside the prairies are unaware of.   


Thanks for joining us. 


Please share.


____________________________


Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


____________________________


If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join


ALSO, FIND US AT:


Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/


Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#faytene #canada #west #alberta #quebec #equalization #energy #transfer #payments #separation #ottawa #trudeau #independent #film

Keywords
westenergyindependentcanadatrudeaufilmseparationottawapaymentsquebecalbertatransferequalizationfaytene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy