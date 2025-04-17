Barnes Speaks Out after Kurt Benshoof's Sentencing (Call to Action: DOJ)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1. Kurt Benshoof's Legal Case and Sentencing
- Kurt Benshoof was sentenced to 11 years in prison, exceeding the prosecution's request for 8 years, with the judge expressing anger at the reduced sentence request.
- The case involved accusations of stalking and harassment, with key evidence including serving legal documents, leaving voice messages, and sending texts to his son, which were framed as criminal acts.
- The prosecution emphasized trivial evidence, such as sending pizza to his son on his birthday, to convict him.
- Benshoof opposed mask mandates and COVID vaccine mandates for his son, which led to his targeting by Seattle authorities.
- The trial was described as a sham, with the judge prohibiting references to the Constitution and excluding evidence that could embarrass the government.
- The legal system in Seattle and King County was accused of gaming the process by splitting the case into two trials to manipulate sentencing guidelines and enhance punishment.
2. Political Targeting and Woke Justice
- Benshoof was allegedly targeted due to his race, gender, and political beliefs, with the judge and prosecution openly admitting bias during sentencing.
- The lead victim witness, a woke activist, reportedly urged the judge to punish Benshoof for being white, male, and holding conservative beliefs.
- The case was framed as an example of "woke justice," where the legal system weaponizes race, gender, and political identity against individuals.
- The judge celebrated taking away Benshoof's rights, including voting and self-defense, and ordered re-education therapy to address his "wayward beliefs."
3. Human Trafficking and Prostitution Allegations
- Benshoof uncovered connections between his son's mother and her girlfriend to a global prostitution and human trafficking ring tied to high-profile Seattle businessmen and politicians.
- Evidence related to these allegations was prohibited from being presented at trial, further undermining his defense.
- The case was described as politically motivated to suppress exposure of these connections.
4. Appeal and Support for Kurt Benshoof
- Benshoof is currently in solitary confinement pending appeal, with limited access to basic necessities and support.
- The 1776 Law Center and Robert are working on his appeal, aiming to overturn the conviction and set a precedent to protect others' rights.
- Despite the challenges, Benshoof remains resilient, expressing gratitude to supporters and viewing obstacles as opportunities.