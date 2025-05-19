Forced Organ Harvesting in China: One On One with Dr. Torsten Trey | Episode 16

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(00:00) - Intro
(17:30) - Discussion on China's Organ Harvesting
(36:33) - Cross-Border Organ Harvesting Collaboration
(43:46) - Principles and Practice of Falun Gong
(50:22) - Falun Gong and Organ Harvesting Rise
(59:50) - Organ Harvesting in China Explained
(01:10:48) - China's Hidden Genocide and Organ Trade
(01:19:49) - Covert Practices in Chinese Healthcare
(01:33:05) - Silencing Truth
(01:39:38) - Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Silence
(01:55:09) - Exposing China's Organ Harvesting Practices
(02:02:44) - Challenges in Exposing Organ Harvesting Practices
(02:18:03) - Global Organ Trafficking Awareness
Dr. Torsten Trey takes us inside the sinister program of forced organ harvesting in China &
why he believes this is a genocide by China’s Communist rulers against practitioners of Falun Gong,
a non-violent spiritual movement.
Donate to Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting:
Link to study: Cold Genocide: Falun Gong in China
https://digitalcommons.usf.edu/gsp/vol12/iss1/6
Support this podcast: https://bit.ly/SupportLara