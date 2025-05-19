BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Forced Organ Harvesting in China: One On One with Dr. Torsten Trey | Episode 16
LaraLogan
20 views • 3 months ago

(00:00) - Intro

(17:30) - Discussion on China's Organ Harvesting

(36:33) - Cross-Border Organ Harvesting Collaboration

(43:46) - Principles and Practice of Falun Gong

(50:22) - Falun Gong and Organ Harvesting Rise

(59:50) - Organ Harvesting in China Explained

(01:10:48) - China's Hidden Genocide and Organ Trade

(01:19:49) - Covert Practices in Chinese Healthcare

(01:33:05) - Silencing Truth

(01:39:38) - Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Silence

(01:55:09) - Exposing China's Organ Harvesting Practices

(02:02:44) - Challenges in Exposing Organ Harvesting Practices

(02:18:03) - Global Organ Trafficking Awareness


Dr. Torsten Trey takes us inside the sinister program of forced organ harvesting in China &

why he believes this is a genocide by China’s Communist rulers against practitioners of Falun Gong,

a non-violent spiritual movement.


Donate to Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting:

www.dafoh.org

Link to study: Cold Genocide: Falun Gong in China

https://digitalcommons.usf.edu/gsp/vol12/iss1/6


Support this podcast: https://bit.ly/SupportLara

organ harvesting
