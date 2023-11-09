Palestinian militants just released a video of two hostages blaming Netanyahu.

- I’m Hanna Katsir from Ner Oz (settlement)... I think that the person responsible for all this chaos and everything bad that has happened to us is Bibi Netanyahu. He destroyed everything that is good. He targeted and tortured people. He’s the reason for the children being killed. He committed grave mistakes and this caused harm to our community...

- The Islamic Jihad fighters did everything in order to keep us alive and well. They’ve treated us with much respect in terms of health and food and a place to sleep.

- I ask the government of Israel to reach a clear agreement for us to go back to our families in peace, healthy and quickly.

Adding:

The al-Qassam Brigades announced the death of their hostage, an Israeli soldier, due to shelling in the Gaza Strip.

Another hostage is reported to have been wounded.

Adding:

Israeli Defense Minister:

We will not stop the war in the Gaza Strip until the hostages are recovered

We are working to destroy Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip

We will eliminate Hamas even if operations continue for days, months or years

The army has begun using new methods to deal with tunnels in Gaza

The hours of the declared truce will not affect the course of the battle.

Adding just in:

Israeli media: 2 waves of Israeli Air Force strikes in Southern Lebanon now





