Portuguese Being deported from all over the World !

Total Deportations: 370 Portuguese citizens were deported, with 74% (276) from European countries and 26% (94) from non-European countries.
Top Deporting Countries in Europe: Norway led the list with 95 deportations, followed by France (50), the UK (42), and Luxembourg (32).
Deportations from Outside Europe: Canada deported 544 Portuguese, followed by the U.S. (12), Peru (10), and Australia (36).
Other Countries: Smaller numbers of deportations were reported from countries like Venezuela (88), China (122), Israel (41), Senegal (2), and Turkey (98).
Detentions Abroad: By the end of 2021, 1,272 Portuguese citizens were detained abroad, with most detentions occurring in Europe (1,064), followed by the Americas (461).