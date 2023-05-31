Russian Forces Shocked! France Secretly Delivers 40 Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets to Ukraine

US Military News





May 31, 2023





Today, we invite you to embark on a journey that will take us high above the clouds, delving into the remarkable story of Ukraine's historic acquisition of 40 Mirage 2000 fighter jets. This endeavor not only marks a significant milestone in the nation's defense capabilities but also represents a turning point in its pursuit of a safer and more secure future.





Looking ahead, the Mirage 2000s will play a pivotal role in deterring potential aggressors and protecting Ukraine's borders. They stand as a symbol of Ukraine's determination, resilience, and unwavering commitment to freedom and security.





