EPOCH TV | World's Largest ‘Carbon Capture’ Facility Set for Construction In the United States

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | World's Largest ‘Carbon Capture’ Facility Set for Construction In the United States





The world’s largest “carbon capture” facility is now being built in the United States. The construction in Wyoming, known as “Project Bison,” is set to be completed and running by 2030, and it is claimed that it will remove five million tons of carbon from the atmosphere every year through so-called direct air capture technology. The project is part of a larger push now taking place with similar programs.





In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.





