BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPOCH TV | World's Largest ‘Carbon Capture’ Facility Set for Construction In the United States
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
94 views • 02/16/2024

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | World's Largest ‘Carbon Capture’ Facility Set for Construction In the United States


The world’s largest “carbon capture” facility is now being built in the United States. The construction in Wyoming, known as “Project Bison,” is set to be completed and running by 2030, and it is claimed that it will remove five million tons of carbon from the atmosphere every year through so-called direct air capture technology. The project is part of a larger push now taking place with similar programs.


In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉 https://ept.ms/JoshLive021524CR_YT


      EpochTV $1 Sale: https://ept.ms/45l73b3


🔴 Watch 'The Shadow State' Only On EpochTV: https://ept.ms/ShadowStateCR _YT

Keywords
border crisisgreen energyclimate change hoaxepoch tvjosh philippcross roads
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy