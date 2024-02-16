EPOCH TV | World's Largest ‘Carbon Capture’ Facility Set for Construction In the United States

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | World's Largest ‘Carbon Capture’ Facility Set for Construction In the United States
The world’s largest “carbon capture” facility is now being built in the United States. The construction in Wyoming, known as “Project Bison,” is set to be completed and running by 2030, and it is claimed that it will remove five million tons of carbon from the atmosphere every year through so-called direct air capture technology. The project is part of a larger push now taking place with similar programs.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.
