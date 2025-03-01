CTP 20250305 S2EMarSpecial1 C.C.Robinson Law, Order, and Laughs: A Dystopian Conversation BTS/SP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2EMarSpecial1 42m 50s before audio editing
CTP S2EMarSpecial1 NOTES ( listen (Wed Mar 5 2024 and thereafter) at:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EMarSpecial1) International Firebird Book Award Winner: C. C. Robinson
See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus
CTP (S2EMarSpecial1) Law, Order, and Laughs: A Dystopian Conversation
CC Robinson joins us to discuss her award-winning novel "Divided" and the theme of unity through storytelling. We dive into how fiction can address contemporary societal divisions and the importance of dialogue in healing those rifts.
• Introduction to CC Robinson, author and pastor
• Discussion of the creative writing process and character inspiration
• Importance of thoughtful character names and their implications
• Recognition through literary awards and charitable initiatives
• Insights on how stories can foster understanding in divided communities
• Practical advice for aspiring writers looking to share their narratives
Join CC Robinson's journey as she shares her insights and offers a free eBook for listeners. Subscribe to her newsletter for your free copy!
[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]
Transcript Bonus: No Transcript Bonus this episode
Episode related pieces...
- BTS/SP Video: this video
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]
- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist
- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast
- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics
- DeepCastPRO for Podcasters: tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters (Claim FREE listing)
- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup
- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist
- Transcription Services by: Converter.App
- https://tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters
- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)
(S2EMarSpecial1 Audio: 42m 19s Wed Mar 5 2025)
[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl and Polish Genie - Ted Lenard Jr. & Polka Kings, Used With Permission Under License ]
some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...
YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos
Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit
In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.