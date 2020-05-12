© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[May 12, 2020] SEED - Behind the Scenes: Work-in-Progress Update for Edit 006B
It's been a while since I've posted a SEED Update, but that doesn't mean we haven't still been working on the project. Although Covid-19 has slowed us down quite a bit, we are definitely very much moving forward. This video is of the latest conference call I had with the studio in South Africa. In it, we go over the various shots that still need some work before we have a "Picture Lock". At this stage, it's all still in a very rough draft "Previz" format, with some limited, preview texturing. Once we have a Picture Lock, we'll be adding hair to the characters and beginning the process of moving into the real texturing, compositing and audio/visual finishing phase.
For more on SEED and to help support our efforts, please visit:
https://seedtheseries.com
