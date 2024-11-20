BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"The Prodigal Son And His Brother"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 6 months ago

This is the story of the Prodigal Son found in the Bible's book of Luke.  It describes how a father had two sons that worked his land.  One son requests that his father give him his portion of the family estate early.  After receiving the inheritance the younger son then tells his family that he is leaving them.  The son goes to a distant land and squanders all his money.  To survive he works on a pig farm.  After realizing his dire situation the son decides to return to his father and beg him to forgive him.  The father welcomes him back and calls for a celebration party.  This angers the older son who is jealous and refuses to forgive his brother.  A story about a father's love, and the sin of self-righteousness.

Keywords
prodigal sona parable of jesusyoung son and older sonyounger son squanders his inheritanceworks in a pig farmfamine hits the landthe prodigal son is starvingthe younger son returns home and beg his father to forgive himthe father welcomes him homethe father gives a celebration feastthey killed the fatted cowthe older son is jealousthe older son refuses to forgive his brotherthe older son commits the sin of self-righteousthe older son boils with angerthe older son felt he was not recognized by his father
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy