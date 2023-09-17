Illegal Aliens force children to crawl under razor wire at Eagle Pass.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Bill Melugin reports:NEW: Our team in Eagle Pass witnessed illegal migrant families irresponsibly having their children crawl underneath Texas razor wire as they crossed the river illegally during a thunderstorm. TX DPS troopers later responded and cut the wire for the safety of the children as more arrived
@BillMelugin_
https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1703059043424600245?s=20