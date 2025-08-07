Mayo Clinic, Tuskegee Experiments, No Virus Inc., SUNDAY LAW, Dead Wrestlers, Mass Shootings, Dead Freemasons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-08-05 #210
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #210: 05 Aug 2025
Topic list:
* The shocking Luciferian and Jesuit roots of “the Mayo Clinic”.
* The Dakota War of 1862.
* The truth about the “Tuskegee Experiments”.
* Mayo digs up Indian remains to make a show of them, carving them up!
* William Worrall Mayo’s Catholic road to stardom.
* Did Eric FRANCIS Coppolino and “Andy” Kaufman go to a “pedo sex party”???
* Did Eric FRANCIS Coppolino pull a Roger Stone?
* You’ll never guess who runs “the Mayo Clinic” now—IT’S THE JOOOS, JOHNNY!
* Do billionaires retire in Thailand for the “ladyboys”?
* The Vince McMahon Machine kills wrestlers like Eddie Guererro and James “Ultimate Warrior” Hellwig.
* Adventists claiming Sunday is demonic is demonic.
* Tudor Alexander on the Sabbath.
* Johnny answers Denise: Is he a vegetarian?
* The FBI opens a new “base” in New Zealand.
* Slaughtering U.S. tank crews and then “rescuing” them with a FREEMASON.
* When blacks go full demon, DEI Police Chief-ettes defend.
* MANHATTAN SHOOTER! SHELTER IN PLACE!
* Johnny plays ombudsman to himself again.
* Tony Stein’s “Christian” headstone and who provided it.
