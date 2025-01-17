New Madrid Earthquake Dream 01/17/2025

Today Pastor Stan shares with us why the New Madrid Earthquake could happen before June this year. We also see how a revival might be starting in America, especially after the California Fires.

00:00 – Intro

02:44 – Greatest Revival

05:27 – Leslie Johnson Prophecies

07:08 – Governing Gaza

09:36 – New Madrid Earthquake

17:45 – Shane Warren Prophecies

19:23 – Our Sponsors





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support