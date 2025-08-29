❗️Aussie Cossack on the current state of affairs in Australia:

1. Social cohesion is at an all time low.

2. Anti-government sentiment is at an all time high.

3. March against the government.

4. Don't march against your fellow Australians.

5. Australia is facing a pandemic of dissatisfaction with the government.

Adding:

UKRAINIAN MERCENARIES WORKING FOR USA SPOTTED IN SOMALIA!!!!

Leaked photos show Ukrainian fighters affiliated with the U.S.-linked private military company Bancroft Global Development operating in Somalia.

Bancroft has long worked alongside AMISOM and Somali government forces, but the presence of Ukrainian mercenaries highlights the growing global footprint of ex-Azov, ex-UAF, and foreign-trained operatives in Africa’s war zones.

Some reports suggest their roles include urban combat advising, drone coordination, and counter-insurgency operations.