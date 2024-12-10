Why We Fight!

Sunday Morning Live 8 December 2024





In this episode of Sunday Morning Live, I tackle a listener's dilemma about engaging with a social group where a member holds pro-war views on the Ukraine conflict. We discuss the dangers of binary thinking and the importance of reasoned dialogue. I advocate for examining beliefs critically instead of exclusion and explore the complexities of war narratives.





The conversation also touches on public misconceptions around healthcare and the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing systemic issues over individual blame. I urge listeners to embrace moral responsibility and foster understanding in politically charged discussions, highlighting the value of compassion and curiosity.





https://x.com/CoffeeBlackMD/status/1865257348140274002





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022