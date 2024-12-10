Why We Fight!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday Morning Live 8 December 2024
In this episode of Sunday Morning Live, I tackle a listener's dilemma about engaging with a social group where a member holds pro-war views on the Ukraine conflict. We discuss the dangers of binary thinking and the importance of reasoned dialogue. I advocate for examining beliefs critically instead of exclusion and explore the complexities of war narratives.
The conversation also touches on public misconceptions around healthcare and the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing systemic issues over individual blame. I urge listeners to embrace moral responsibility and foster understanding in politically charged discussions, highlighting the value of compassion and curiosity.
https://x.com/CoffeeBlackMD/status/1865257348140274002
